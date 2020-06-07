Second-grader in North Carolina succumbs to the coronavirus
DURHAM — A young girl in North Carolina has died after a battle with the coronavirus.
WRAL reports that Aurea Soto Morales died June 1 after she was hospitalized for complications from COVID-19.
The second-grader from Durham had started feeling sick in late May and was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure. Relatives said her brain swelled before she went into a coma and eventually passed away.
Family members said they want to spread the message that children are not immune to the virus and that people should take the pandemic seriously.
“It just went down so quickly and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to her,” said her sister Jennifer Jano Morales.
She added: “She liked being the boss of herself. She was very confident of herself. Every time we would take a picture she would always strike a pose.”
The girl’s elementary school principal, Victoria Creamer, said in a statement that Aurea was “a shining light wherever she went.”
Police chief apologizes after officers destroy medical tent
ASHEVILLE — A police chief in the North Carolina city of Asheville has apologized for the destruction of a medic station that was set up for people protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
The Citizen-Times reported Thursday that the chief’s apology followed pointed criticism from community leaders. It was also a dramatic departure from an earlier statement that apologized for the destruction but still defended it.
An all-volunteer team of doctors and other medical staff had set up near an alley. Asheville police had surrounded the medic station and stabbed water bottles with knives and tipped over tables of medical supplies and food.
Chief David Zack issued a forceful apology hours after the city’s mayor publicly denounced the incident.
“I am speaking to you today to address a matter that has deeply affected our community, embarrassed our city and our department,” Zack said. “Of course I am referring to the destruction of a medic tent during protests on Tuesday, June 2. For these actions, I am truly sorry.”
US Senate nominees in North Carolina accept 3 debate hosts
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s two major-party U.S. Senate candidates are now in agreement on three debate hosts leading to their November election.
Campaign officials for Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham confirmed separately this week that they accepted debate invitations from Spectrum News, WRAL-TV and the Nexstar stations covering North Carolina.
Details on those debates haven’t been settled, including dates. Tillis campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo said Tillis also wants another debate with Cunningham in July or August.
Tillis is a former state House speaker seeking a second term in the Senate. Cunningham served briefly in the legislature and ran unsuccessfully for the Senate 10 years ago. Both candidates won their respective primaries in March. Libertarian and Constitution party candidates also are on the fall ballot.
