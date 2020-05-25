6 wounded in shooting in parking lot
CHARLOTTE — Six people were wounded in a shooting at a North Carolina parking lot where a fight broke out during a “social gathering,” police said.
One of the people wounded in the shooting Saturday night in Charlotte was in serious but stable condition, while the other five wounded people had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.
After responding to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m., police began receiving calls that wounded people were arriving at two local hospitals. All six wounded people were taken to the hospitals in private vehicles, police said.
Detectives believe an argument between people in the parking lot outside several closed businesses led to an exchange of gunfire.
School head charged in plot to steal $700K in student aid
RALEIGH — A school director has been charged with plotting to steal approximately $700,000 in student financial aid to help fund a religious leader’s North Carolina ranch.
Brenda Joyce Hall, 51, made her initial court appearance on Thursday to face federal charges including aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit student loan fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
The News & Observer reported that Hall’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.
Hall and others resided at a place in Cumberland County called “The Ranch,” which a tent revival preacher owned and operated, prosecutors said in a news release. Hall operated a home school known as “Halls of Knowledge” from the property.
An indictment says Hall used fabricated high school transcripts to fraudulently acquire hundreds of thousands of dollars in student aid and used the money to fund the operations of the ranch and make other purchases.
The scheme went undetected for several years because Hall and others fraudulently attended and completed online courses, prosecutors said.
Teen accused of dropping stray dog from balcony on video
WINSTON-SALEM — An 18-year-old North Carolina man accused of dropping a stray dog from a balcony and posting a video of it on social media was charged with animal cruelty, authorities said.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the suspect, Jashon Tyrell Hampton, was arrested Friday on the felony charge by deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies tried in vain to find the injured dog.
The sheriff’s office began investigating after receiving a copy of the video on Wednesday, a day after it was posted on social media.
A magistrate set Hampton’s bond at $1,000.
North Carolina authorities seize $15K in ecstasy pills
ROCKY MOUNT — Authorities in North Carolina say that they seized more than 1,500 illegal ecstasy pills worth more than $15,000 during a search of a suspect’s house.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant with other law enforcement agencies on Thursday in Rocky Mount after a long-term investigation into the sale of the pills containing the illegal drug MDMA.
A sheriff’s office news release said that the search also turned up a handgun and marijuana. Authorities noted that MDMA can be mixed with methamphetamine or opioids in the drug known as ecstasy.
The release said that Chauncey Spriggs, 40, was charged with multiple counts including trafficking MDMA.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Spriggs had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The sheriff’s office referred questions Monday about whether he had a lawyer to the clerk of court’s office, which was closed for the holiday.
Nesting sea turtle ran over, investigation underway
MANTEO — The National Park Service said Monday it is investigating after a nesting loggerhead sea turtle was found dead on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach, with signs that the creature was run over by a vehicle.
The female turtle came onto the beach early Monday morning and had begun to lay eggs in a nest in the sand, according to a news release from the federal park. That’s when it is believed, based on evidence found at the scene, that a motor vehicle struck the the turtle, the news release said.
Intact eggs thought to be viable were discovered nearby, the park said. Loggerheads are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
Observations suggest the apparent collision happened during a time where the route was closed to off-road vehicle use, the news release said.
“It is very unfortunate that a vehicle appears to have disregarded the Seashore’s regulations which has resulted in this turtle death,” Superintendent David Hallac said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch.
Trump threatens to move convention out of NC
President Donald Trump threatened Monday to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor doesn’t immediately sign off on allowing a full-capacity gathering in August despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump’s tweets about the upcoming RNC in Charlotte come two days after North Carolina’s largest daily increase in virus cases yet.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into a second reopening phase by loosening restrictions on hair salons, barbers and restaurants. But he said the state must move cautiously, and he kept indoor entertainment venues, gyms and bars closed.
“Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed... full attendance in the Arena,” Trump tweeted Monday.
He added that Republicans “must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced...to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”
Pre-pandemic, the GOP had estimated 50,000 would come to Charlotte for the convention centered around its NBA arena.
Cooper’s office responded that state officials are working with the GOP on convention decisions.
“State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte,” Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan said in an email. “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”
Vice President Mike Pence said Monday on Fox News Channel that convention planning takes months and suggested a state that’s loosened more restrictions could host. He praised reopenings in Texas, Florida and Georgia — all states with Republican governors.
Calling Trump’s remarks “a very reasonable request,” Pence told Fox that “having a sense now is absolutely essential because of the immense preparations that are involved, and we look forward to working with Governor Cooper, getting a swift response and, if needs be, if needs be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence that we can gather there.”
Changing sites would be difficult for reasons including the contract between GOP officials and Charlotte leaders to hold the convention there. In April, the City Council voted to accept a $50 million federal grant for convention security. Before the vote, City Attorney Patrick Baker noted the overall contract requires parties to follow applicable laws and regulations, including Cooper’s executive orders. Cooper’s current order limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. Baker said then that GOP officials had discussed convention alternatives but did not elaborate.
A week ago, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel vowed on a call with reporters that the convention slated for Aug. 24-27 would be held at least partly in person.
During a subsequent Charlotte-area visit, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar sounded less certain when discussing convention preparations. He did not refer to a traditional in-person convention as a certainty, but rather noted that “we’re several months away from the possibility of the RNC.” Azar also praised Cooper’s reopening moves.
The state reported nearly 24,000 positive cases Monday, a daily increase of about 740. On Saturday, the state reported 1,100 new cases, its biggest daily jump. Monday’s state tally includes about 750 deaths and 600 current hospitalizations.
Before Monday, Cooper and Trump had displayed little friction during the pandemic. While Cooper has urged the federal government to provide more testing supplies and protective gear, he’s avoided criticizing Trump by name. Trump, meanwhile, has largely refrained from calling out Cooper as he has other Democratic governors.
Cooper narrowly beat an incumbent Republican in 2016 while Trump won the state. In this year’s gubernatorial election, Cooper faces Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who has urged a faster reopening of businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.