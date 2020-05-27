NC woman dies after being beaten in parkWINSTON-SALEM — A woman who was assaulted in a city park in North Carolina has died, police said.
Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, was found near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park in Winston-Salem last Saturday morning, The Winston-Salem Journal reported Tuesday. Police said Crawley had visible head injuries, and police said she was in grave need of assistance. She died on Sunday.
The N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office says Crawley died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. Detectives believe Crawley was walking in the area before she was killed.
Police are investigating her death as a homicide, which would be the city’s eighth in 2020. There were eight homicides at the same time last year.
Bond packages resurface after veto crumbled cash planRALEIGH — Borrowing money to pay for North Carolina university and school buildings, roads and other projects is getting attention again at the General Assembly after a pay-as-you-go construction expansion plan crumbled last year beneath a veto.
Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and other representatives filed a measure this week that would put a $1.9 billion debt referendum on this November’s ballot.
Moore said recently it makes sense to borrow when interest rates are low, construction jobs are needed and tax revenues have dropped due to the COVID-19 economic downturn.
The full House sought a similar package last year, but Senate Republicans wanting to build using conventional tax revenues won out in legislative budget negotiations. Then Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the GOP’s budget in part because he favored a referendum, although his proposed debt approached $4 billion.
House and Senate Democrats filed bills this month seeking referendums for bonds of at least $3 billion.
House considers rule changes for COVID-19RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators are starting to debate proposed election rule changes this fall so people have wider paths to cast ballots despite COVID-19 health risks.
House committees scheduled meetings on Wednesday to advance a bipartisan bill that would make it easier for someone to request a mail-in absentee ballot and for officials to recruit polling site workers. There would also be over $27 million distributed to elections boards in part to upgrade security and equipment.
North Carolina already allows any registered voter to cast a traditional mail-in absentee ballot, but demand is expected to soar this year from people at higher risk to catch the coronavirus.
Any measure needs House and Senate approval.
Other legislators and civil rights activists are seeking more. They want every registered voter to get mailed an absentee ballot request form, prepaid postage on ballot-return envelopes and Election Day made a state holiday. Lawsuits also have been filed seeking changes.
Police arrest man after explosives found in homeHIGH POINT — A North Carolina man is in jail after explosive devices were found inside his apartment, according to a police department.
High Point police Capt. C.B. O’Toole said an investigation began last Friday when movers working at a High Point apartment called police about finding explosive devices, the High Point Enterprise reported. O’Toole said the devices were homemade explosives, and investigators are trying to determine why the man had the devices.
Residents at the complex were briefly evacuated while law enforcement responded to the scene, O’Toole said. No one was hurt, and no devices detonated.
Police found James Timothy Steedman, 55. at a Greensboro motel and arrested him.
Steedman is charged with seven counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. O’Toole said his bond was originally set at $4,000, but it was increased to $504,000. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents have assisted local police in an investigation.
