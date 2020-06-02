Police take knee with protesters in cityFAYETTEVILLE — Police officers in the North Carolina city of Fayetteville took a knee in solidarity with protesters two days after the area had experienced violence and looting.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that the incident occurred Monday night after protests against police brutality.
Nearly 300 protesters were facing a line of police officers in riot gear when the activists lowered down on one knee and chanted, “I can’t breathe.”
Police officers followed suit, prompting cheers and applause to erupt from the activists. Some of the activists shook hands and fist-bumped with law enforcement. One woman approached several officers and hugged them.
Two days earlier, on Saturday night, there was violence and looting in Fayetteville and the town of Hope Mills. A fire was set and windows were broken. Looters targeted a mall.
Students, staff made racist remarks on protestsCARY — A public school system in North Carolina suspended a school bus driver for comments, and said it plans to take disciplinary actions against students who made “racist, vile, and thoughtless statements” on social media about the national protests over the death of George Floyd.
The statements by some students and employees “aggravated and trivialized the emotions felt by many across the nation, particularly members of the African American community,” Wake County Public School Superintendent Cathy Moore and Keith Sutton, the school system’s board chairman, said in a joint statement on Monday.
Lisa Luten, the school system spokeswoman, said the school decided to discipline the students after learning about the statements posted on social media over the weekend and on Monday. She did not provide details on what the statements said, who the students were, or what disciplinary actions will be taken citing student confidentiality policies.
The move comes as a school bus driver was suspended with pay while the school reviews a complaint about a statement she made on Facebook, Luten said.
The Facebook comment by the bus driver said police should “Have the fire department turn on the water. Watch them run.” It was unclear what Facebook post she was commenting on. She did not respond to a request for comment by The News & Observer, and her Facebook page has since been taken down.
“To be sure, the racist actions of a few do not define our school system,” the joint statement said. “However, we cannot be silent in the face of racism in our community or beyond.”
Protests over the death of George Floyd in Raleigh, the county seat of Wake County, led to street fires, store break-ins, and fireworks thrown at officers over the weekend. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin imposed a curfew in the city on Monday that will run each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort reopeningCHEROKEE — A North Carolina casino says it’s ready to reopen its doors to patrons.
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort said it’s planning to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday. On its Facebook page, the casino says it will operate at 30% capacity in keeping with North Carolina and tribal guidelines and operating with social distancing in place.
The casino said most restaurants will be open with limited seating as well as carryout options. Other amenities will also open in phases as determined by the state and local guidelines.
Among the casino’s health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitizing. Employee health checks are conducted daily, and casino employees are required to wear masks. Guests will undergo temperature checks before entering the casinos and must wear masks as well.
Officials say smoking will be temporarily prohibited in the casino gaming areas.
