We do not yet know the specific reasons President Donald Trump decided to remove Glenn Fine as executive director of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) on Tuesday, just days after Fine had accepted the position. In a real sense, however, the action speaks for itself. It sends a clear, and troubling, signal that Trump wants to influence the direction of a body that was supposed to scrutinize, on behalf of taxpayers, more than $2 trillion in new federal commitments to fight coronavirus spread and its economic consequences. As such, it delivered a blow to the committee’s independence even before it started working in earnest.
It’s important to understand how we got here. By signing the $2.2 trillion Cares Act, Trump explicitly accepted an extensively negotiated bipartisan agreement to subject this extraordinary flow of funds to commensurate oversight. The president gets to appoint a special inspector general for $500 billion in resources assigned to the Treasury Department; Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate appoint a congressional oversight commission for both the Treasury and the Federal Reserve; and there is the PRAC, composed of inspectors general drawn from all government agencies with wide-ranging powers to supervise all agencies. The government’s highest-ranking inspector general, Michael Horowitz of the Justice Department, chose Fine, a highly respected former Justice Department inspector general serving as acting IG of the Defense Department, to run the PRAC. Trump did not technically fire Fine from the PRAC, but rather replaced him at the Pentagon, which, under the applicable law, disqualified him from the PRAC.
This was not the action of a president concerned with carrying out the commitment to transparency that he had agreed to in negotiating the bill. Nor was the move clearly connected to the finer-grained constitutional concerns about the executive director appointment process Trump had raised upon signing it. It was, however, consistent with Trump’s disdain for government watchdogs generally, manifest in recent days through his dismissal of the intelligence community’s IG, in apparent retaliation for supporting the whistleblower in the Ukraine aid scandal, and through his characterization of the Health and Human Services IG’s critical report on pandemic response as a “fake dossier.”
It is difficult to avoid the conclusion that Trump has something to fear from good-faith independent examination of the agencies under his administration. Another president might consider aggressive oversight of the Cares Act programs as the price of public support for the vast and intrusive expenditures to come. There is an inevitable trade-off between saving the economy, which requires that resources get spent fast, and the need to minimize waste and fraud, which are bound to increase with the pace of spending. The best way to handle this trade-off is to put bureaucrats and business executives on notice that they may be answerable for their conduct at some later date. This is the deterrent function the Cares Act’s oversight provisions were designed to perform, and which Trump has just undermined.
