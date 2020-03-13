In response to the coronavirus pandemic, local schools are holding meetings with health care and education officials throughout the state to best determine what actions to take to keep students and faculty safe.
On Friday, Iredell County’s Mitchell Community College announced it will extend spring break for all students through March 22 and all campus events/group gatherings are canceled until further notice, according to its website.
Western Piedmont Community College
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Western Piedmont Community College had not made any plans to suspend classes or switch to online learning, according to Vice President for Student Success and Support Services Susan Berley.
“At this point we are still operating with our college open – we have not altered any of our schedules,” Berley said. “Of course we have prohibited any out of state travel and in-state (travel) is being reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Any type of large gathering is being canceled at this point as well.”
Berley said the North Carolina Community Colleges System Office conducted a meeting with all system presidents on Thursday to discuss what colleges are doing across the system.
WPCC is working with the Burke County Health Department and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, according to Berley.
“So far, we’ve met several days this week,” Berley said. “I would anticipate we could still be meeting again (Friday) afternoon or possibly this weekend as things continue to develop.”
Berley said the college is monitoring Burke County Public Schools and factoring the school system’s decisions in its evaluation process.
Burke County Public Schools
As of 3:10 p.m. Friday afternoon, Burke County Public Schools has not made an announcement regarding suspension of classes or a move to online formats. On Thursday, the school system did cancel all field trips until further notice.
“It is a very fluid situation,” Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer said Friday afternoon. “We are continuing to meet and plan and take advice from local and state health care and education officials.”
Morganton Day School
On Friday, Morganton Day School announced it will hold classes through the week of March 16 but will suspend classes for the following week of March 23. During that suspension, teachers will prepare for online learning, as the school will conduct online classes for the weeks starting on March 30 and April 6, according to Rachel Hale, MDS public relations specialist.
New Dimensions School
Friday afternoon, New Dimensions School announced its decision to postpone and/or suspend all off-campus field trips from March 16 to after April 1, including off campus professional development, meetings and conferences for staff, according to Director David Burleson.
Check back with The News Herald as more announcements are made.
Just close the schools for 30 days, most kids live with grandparents, there gonna get sick kid get sick pass back n forth...
