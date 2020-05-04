Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 168 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA ALEXANDER CABARRUS CATAWBA CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON IREDELL LINCOLN MECKLENBURG ROWAN UNION NC IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA BUNCOMBE BURKE CALDWELL HAYWOOD HENDERSON JACKSON MCDOWELL POLK RUTHERFORD TRANSYLVANIA IN SOUTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER GREENVILLE GREENWOOD LAURENS OCONEE PICKENS SPARTANBURG UNION SC YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ADVANCE, ANDERSON, ASHEVILLE, ASHFORD, BEREA, BETHLEHEM, BLACKSTOCK, BREVARD, CALHOUN FALLS, CANTON, CATAWBA, CEDAR MOUNTAIN, CHARLOTTE, CHESTER, CLEMSON, CLINTON, COLUMBUS, CONCORD, CORNWELL, COVE CREEK, CROUSE, CRUSO, CULLOWHEE, DACUSVILLE, DANA, DYSARTSVILLE, EASLEY, EAST FLAT ROCK, ELLENDALE, ETOWAH, FARMINGTON, FERO, FLETCHER, FOREST CITY, FORK CHURCH, FORK SHOALS, GAFFNEY, GASTONIA, GLENWOOD, GRANITE FALLS, GREAT FALLS, GREENVILLE, GREER, HENDERSONVILLE, HICKORY, HIDDENITE, HUNTERSVILLE, INDIAN TRAIL, KANNAPOLIS, KINGS CREEK, KINGS MOUNTAIN, LAURENS, LENOIR, LINCOLNTON, LITTLE RIVER, MARION, MATTHEWS, MAULDIN, MILL SPRING, MILLERSVILLE, MOCKSVILLE, MONARCH MILLS, MONROE, MOORESVILLE, MORGANTON, MOUNTAIN REST, NEBO, NEWTON, NINETY SIX, OAKWAY, PATTERSON, PLEASANT GROVE, ROCK HILL, RUTHERFORDTON, SALISBURY, SALUDA, SAWMILLS, SENECA, SHELBY, SIMPSONVILLE, SPARTANBURG, SPINDALE, ST. STEPHENS, STATESVILLE, STONY POINT, SUGAR HILL, SYLVA, TAYLORS, TAYLORSVILLE, TRINITY, TRYON, TUCKASEGEE, TUXEDO, UNION, VALDESE, WALHALLA, WARE SHOALS, WATERVILLE, WAYNESVILLE, WEDDINGTON, AND WESTMINSTER.