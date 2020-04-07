The American Legion national office in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning announced that its baseball World Series as well as all eight regional baseball tournaments across the nation have been canceled for the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Legion’s Americanism Commission, in consultation with national commander James William “Bill” Oxford, made the announcement in the form of a press release on the group’s website.
The announcement read, in part: “Many baseball coaches are unable to complete prerequisite league play scheduled between May and July due to the closure of schools and playing facilities across the nation. In August, more than 500 players, coaches and volunteer staff are scheduled to travel and participate in eight regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series, collectively attracting thousands of fans and spectators. Many of these individuals are of a high-risk demographic.
“The decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty. … It would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. … The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
The announcement also indicated that the awarding of American Legion baseball scholarships for 2020 has been suspended.
The American Legion World Series in baseball has been hosted by Shelby’s Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium each year since 2011. Last year for the first time, that event also coincided with the third-year N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League’s state finals at Cleveland Community College in Shelby.
At this time, regular seasons and state tournaments in both sports have not been canceled. The state of North Carolina has, however, put baseball (and softball, though it starts later) on hold until at least May 15.
Burke County Post 21 baseball assistant coach Ron Swink, the long-time Post 21 head coach who’s also a former N.C. Area IV commissioner, said the state is holding a meeting in Raleigh on Thursday to determine the next steps of action locally.
With the regionals and nationals now off, Swink speculated baseball could simply open later and hold its state tournaments later if that option is deemed safe.
N.C. American Legion Lady Fastpitch League founder and state director Mike Hasson said like baseball, his league is waiting to see about the viability of holding its regular season and state tournament. In softball, the regular season doesn’t traditionally start until the first week of June, with state in August. This year, state is scheduled for Gardner-Webb University the first week of August.
Hasson said he feels that, if pressed to it, softball could forego non-division games and start an abbreviated regular season as late as early July and still wrap up with state on the same dates as currently planned.
While the softball league has grown rapidly again for a third consecutive offseason, with as many as 84 teams across the state lined up for this summer, Hasson must play the waiting game for now like baseball.
“We are not, and American Legion is not, going to do anything to risk any player’s or anyone’s health,” Hasson said. “This all depends on what the state decides. I personally would hope the state might say Thursday, let’s wait a few weeks and re-assess then.
“But another factor is the schools. If schools’ ball fields are shut down until, let’s say Aug. 1, well a lot of us use those high school fields so that would mean we probably couldn’t go forward. There’s a lot to be decided still, but fortunately we have a little bit of time here before anything was supposed to get started for the summer.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.