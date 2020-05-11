SOUTHERN PINES — The Carolinas Golf Association will host certain tournaments again starting May 29, it announced Monday. The CGA suspended play March 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and says it rescheduled as many postponed events as possible.
However, eight CGA championship events will not be conducted in 2020: the N.C. Senior Amateur, N.C. Senior Women’s Amateur, N.C. Super Senior Four-Ball, N.C. Super Senior, N.C. Senior Four-Ball, Virginias-Carolinas Women’s Team Matches, Carolinas Girls’ 15 and Under Championship and the Carolinas Boys’ 13 and Under Championship.
Also, all CGA one-day tournaments have been canceled through June 19. This includes the One-day Senior Four-ball tournament April 28 at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton.
The first events back will be the Jimmy Anderson Boys’ Invitational (May 29-31) and the Carolinas Women’s Amateur Championship (June 2-4). The Carolinas Super Senior Championship scheduled for June 8-9 has been moved to Sept. 1-2. New dates were also announced for the Carolinian Amateur (June 12-14) and Carolinas Four-Ball Championship (Aug. 10-12).
The CGA says the N.C. Amateur Championship (June 18-21) will be conducted as scheduled, though all qualifying tournaments for the event have been canceled. The field will be comprised of exempt players, previous results and rankings.
The first-ever Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational (Aug. 29-30) so far is still on as planned.
“Just as we took a conservative approach in the cancelations of events at the beginning of this pandemic, we will try to do the same as we re-open tournaments,” the CGA said in a statement.
“The CGA continues to base decisions on recommendations from the CDC and government officials. The health and well-being of each and every person involved with all of our activities remain our priority. We hope that no further delays, postponements or suspensions will occur in 2020, but some circumstances may become out of our control.”
