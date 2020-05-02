Not just a Freedom record …

Bradley Davis’ official free-throw percentage for the 2019-20 season was .949. It turns out, that’s not just a new Freedom record, that’s also a new NCHSAA all-time record for a single season.

Davis was seemingly automatic, making 112 of 118 attempts. It marks the fourth time that Freedom’s record has broken in as many seasons. Philip Thomas owned the record for nearly 40 years until he was surpassed in order by Jakari Dula, Fletcher Abee and Dula again.

The previous state record was held by Northwest Guilford’s Rusty LaRue, who in 1990-91 made 120 of 130 attempts (.923). LaRue went on to play three sports at Wake Forest and was an NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

The FHS coaches plan to submit Davis' stats so that he will enter the NCHSAA record book.

