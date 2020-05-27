NEW YORK — A rookie at the major league minimum would keep about 47 percent of his original salary this year while multimillionaire stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would lose more than 77 percent under a sliding-scale proposal by big league teams that players found “extremely disappointing.”
MLB made the proposal to the players’ union on Tuesday during a digital meeting rather than the 50-50 revenue-sharing plan that owners initially approved for their negotiators on May 11, several people familiar with the plan told the AP.
In addition to its reaction on the economics, the union said “the sides also remain far apart on health and safety protocols” aimed at starting the pandemic-delayed season around the Fourth of July. The sides have been grappling with how to aim for an opening day originally scheduled for March 26 but pushed back because of the new coronavirus.
“We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport,” MLB said in a statement. “We look forward to a responsive proposal from the MLBPA.”
A’s furlough scouts, end MiLB pay
The Oakland Athletics are placing their scouts and a significant number of other front-office employees on furlough, suspending pay for minor leaguers and cutting the salaries of other executives as part of a cost-cutting move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A’s owner John Fisher announced the moves Tuesday in a rare public statement on what he called a “tremendously difficult day.” The furloughs for the scouts and other front office personnel will begin next week, although the team’s amateur scouts are expected to stay on through the draft on June 10-11. Minor leaguers will stop receiving $400 weekly stipdends next week.
Owner: ‘Definitely’ an NFL season
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he’s confident the NFL will play in 2020, with or without spectators.
“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross said Tuesday during an interview on CNBC. “The real question is will there be fans in the stadiums?”
The NFL has said it expects to play a full schedule beginning Sept. 10 but is preparing contingency plans in case the pandemic makes venue changes or games without fans necessary.
“Right now, today, we’re planning on having some fans in the stadiums,” Ross said. “But I think the NFL is very flexible so that we will be able to start on time.”
Some Ravens work out in Florida
Ravens second-year receiver Miles Boykin plans to join quarterback Lamar Jackson and several other teammates in Florida for informal workouts while waiting for word on the NFL’s next move during the pandemic.
Boykin, who says he has already been playing catch with backup quarterback Trace McSorley around Baltimore, will join Jackson, second-year receiver Marquise Brown and several others in Florida. Drafted in the third round out of Notre Dame in 2019, Boykin had 13 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.
Iowa St. football says 50 pct capacity
Iowa State athletic director Jaime Pollard is telling Cyclones fans that football home games will be played at no more than 50 percent capacity at Jack Trice Stadium, pending a change in state and local health guidelines. That means no more than 30,000 fans.
Oklahoma says it will re-open its facilities for voluntary football workouts on July 1 — about two weeks later than the Big 12 Conference has allowed. Big 12 presidents and chancellors met last Friday and decided voluntary activities could begin June 15 for football, July 1 for other fall sports and July 15 for all other sports.
And the Pac-12 Conference said it’s allowing voluntary in-person workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines.
College football TV schedule on hold
Conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension to next week’s deadline for determining the broadcast schedule for college football’s early season games.
The FBS conferences issued a joint statement Tuesday along with ESPN, CBS Sports, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks. The statement said only that the game times would be set “at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.” The deadline typically falls on June 1, which is Monday.
Wizards’ Wall now ‘itching’ to return
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall declared himself fully recovered after two operations that sidelined him for the past 1½ years and said he is “itching” to get back on the court.
Speaking on a video call Tuesday to discuss his “202 Assist” program to help pay rent for people in the nation’s capital affected by the pandemic, Wall said he is “still taking my time at the rehab” and working to get himself “in the best shape possible.”
“I’m 110%,” the five-time All-Star said. “I’m healthy.”
The former Kentucky star has not played in an NBA game since December 2018. It’s unclear when, if or under what format the NBA could return this season.
College golfers stay put for 5th year
Instead of turning pro, U.S. Amateur runner-up John Augenstein is heading back to Vanderbilt for a fifth year of eligibility because of the pandemic. The question is how many college golf seniors will join him with the PGA Tour getting rid of Q school for one year to basically freeze tour rosters and the NCAA decided in late March to give players from spring sports an additional season.
Golf Channel reports that eight of the top 50 women in the Golfstat rankings are returning for an extra year of college competition, a list that includes Siyun Liu of Wake Forest. Wake was runner-up to Duke at the NCAAs in 2019 and was ranked No. 1 when the season ended.
“I just really want to win a national championship ... and then all of a sudden this season ending is just, I can’t leave like that,” Liu said.
