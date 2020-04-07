No man — or woman, for that matter — is an island.
Still, as far as safety and security matters are concerned at this cautious time due to the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps no other place is better to be than out on the lake.
As a result, Lake Norman continues to be a preferred place to be among those seeking to follow the recommendations related to preventing contacting the COVOD-19 disease.
Immediate area lake-goers are among the ones following the advice of health officials at all levels by maintaining safe distancing. The water crafts that continue to be seen at a somewhat steady pace, in particular over the weekends, have slowed somewhat. The nature of their presence provides a manner of the social distancing that is one of the major restrictions put into place in order to try and at least slow the spreading threat.
Veteran Lake Norman residents are among the ones noticing the changes.
Boats of all shapes and sizes carrying passengers of varying numbers can continue to be seen on the water.
Over the course of a two-hour period late Sunday, vessels ranged in one area cove from those featuring one-rider personal water crafts kicking up a major wake to much slower-paced ones hauling multiple members of combination family and/or friends.
In addition to the single-rider PWC, other boats included several pontoons filled with family as well as friends.
Several slow-moving fishermen were also spotted quietly going about their business of attempting to hook a keeper or two.
And on one instance, a couple in a small vessel slowly idled through the cove while also giving their family pet a late afternoon watery joy ride.
For the most part, the vehicles maintained their distance, which is easy to accomplish on the water in the first place.
Only on one rare spotting was a full-size pontoon seen housing as many as eight passengers on board. From appearances, it seemed as though all aboard were familiar with each other as comfortable close-knit companions.
Many familiar with the shores are seeing fewer of the boats being tied together as has become commonplace in the past. Also, there is much less moving about from boat to boat among the passengers.
Those changes, too, are related to the issue of maintaining proper etiquette during this unusual time.
At the most, viewers have witnessed just a few boats centered near a same location. Most of the time, that appears to involved same family members or close-knit friends. More and more, it is being pointed out, that even lake-goers remain among the ones adhering to the restrictions in place concerning social distancing among all water-based travelers as well.
Over the course of the upcoming extended Easter holiday weekend, additional water crafts are expected to be noticed out on Lake Norman as well. While restrictions related to coronavirus show little if in fact any at all signs of being eased, the presence of boaters will continue to provide an accessible avenue of escape for all health-related concerns.
