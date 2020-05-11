The following marriage licenses were filed this past week at the Burke County Register of Deeds office:
Records for the week of April 26 to May 2:
» William Douglas Bollinger to Wanda Roberts Cornwell
» Terry Lee Wade Jr. to Casey Suzanne Bass
» Aaron Michael Roberts to Darlene Caprice Snow
» Zechariah Avery Hoyle to Angela Lee Seals
» Brian Clifton Monroe to Kathleen Anne Conners
