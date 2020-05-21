Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surrounding areas. Day One operates a pet supply shop in Marion, and all proceeds go to animal rescue. Day One is always in need of donations, volunteers, fosters and adopters to help them save lives. For more information, email dayoneanimalrescue@gmail.com or call 559-2777. The shop is located at 1101 Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Catalina — My name is Catalina. I am very smart and have already learned to walk great on a leash, how to sit for treats, and I sleep perfectly in my puppy pen all night without making a sound. I ride really well in cars. I am really good at pottying on a puppy pad, and am just starting to get the hang of housetraining and pottying outside. I love other dogs, and I love cats too although I’m still learning how to play gentle with them. I can be a little bit of a stubborn girl and so I need a very patient and compassionate family who will help me learn without getting frustrated with me. I like to chew and am definitely entering my teething phase. I am still learning that hands, feet and ankles are not teething toys. My foster family re-directs me with toys and I do pretty good with that, but it is a work in progress. They say I will be teething for many months, so I definitely need a family that will understand that and be willing to work with me. Oh also, I really need a dog friend in my new home to play with, cuddle with, and to use up my energy with. I think I would be most happy with another playful dog who wants to romp and wrestle with me. I can’t wait to find my forever family that I can bond with for life! Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me!
Sydney — Hello! I am a sweet, bottle-raised kitten and I look forward to finding my forever home! I will be ready for adoption around the end May, but you can always put in an application for me now! Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me!
