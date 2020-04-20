NC farm rents out miniature donkey to crash video calls
INDIAN TRAIL — A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Peace N Peas Farm will rent Mambo, the 8-year-old miniature donkey, and his friends to crash company conference calls, The Charlotte Observer reported. This camera crowding donkey is “like a pesky little brother” that “doesn’t let anyone relax too long,” Francie Dunlap, Mambo’s owner, said.
Companies can choose other farm animals they want to invite as guests on their video calls. According to the farm animal’s meeting registration website, they include three horses, Heiren, Zeus and Eddie, along with some chickens and ducks.
“I think it would get some laughs,” Dunlap said. Customers can reserve 10 minutes with the animals for $50, and Dunlap said co-workers can also choose a virtual meeting name for the farm animal.
Since she created the website on Saturday, Dunlap said she has also gotten requests from teachers who want the animals to crash their virtual classrooms.
Sheriff: Man dies after car backs into river
LEXINGTON — Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the body of a man who died while trying to unload a boat into a river on Sunday morning, officials said.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an access point on the Yadkin River south of Lexington around 10 a.m. and found a vehicle submerged in the water, officials told news outlets.
Investigators determined the victim was trying to back the boat into the water when the car it was attached to went under with the man inside, the office said. The vehicle’s windows were rolled down at the time, The Winston-Salem Journal reported, citing the sheriff’s office.
No additional details were released. Authorities did not immediately identify the victim.
Zoo asks for public’s help to name baby rhino
ASHEBORO — A zoo in North Carolina is asking the the public to help name a baby rhino.
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro said in a statement Friday that the female rhino was born Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy.
The baby weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth.
The zoo is asking the public to visit an online poll and rank four suggested names.
They are:
» Rubybelle (ru-bee-bell): It’s the name of a young female rhino rescued after her mother was poached in South Africa.
» Etosha (ee-toe-sha): It’s for Etosha National Park in Namibia where the zoo has an anti-poaching conservation program.
» Jojo (joe-joe): It’s one of the keepers of rhino Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. Jojo and Sudan’s story was featured in the documentary movie “Kifaru” which showed at RiverRun International Film Festival in 2019.
» Kendi (ken-dee): It’s a name of African origin that means loved one in Swahili.
Voting is open until 4 p.m. April 24. The poll can be accessed through the Zoo’s website at nczoo.org or through its social media pages like Facebook.
The winning name will be announced May 4.
19-year-old charged with killing infant son
WINSTON-SALEM — A 19-year-old North Carolina man has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of his 7-month-old son, police confirmed Wednesday.
Christion Vaughn Jones was arrested and booked into jail without bond, Winston-Salem police said.
Authorities initially responded to an apartment the morning of July 4 and found family members performing CPR on the unresponsive boy, police said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital and autopsy results showed he suffered a torn liver, broken ribs and a damaged intestine, among other internal injuries, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal.
Authorities did not comment further on the circumstances.
Jones was set to appear in court April 30, news outlets reported. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
