Chamber golf
tournament at Mimosa
The 25th annual Burke Chamber Golf Classic will be held Aug. 13 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Mimosa Hills Golf Club. Lunch will be served at 2 p.m. The captain’s choice event with a maximum field of 100 golfers also features prizes, and a 19th hole after-hours reception until 5:30 p.m. For more details or to register, email hphillips@burkecounty.org or visit burkecounty.chambermaster.com/events/details/25th-annual-golf-classic-8374.
County youth
baseball, softball
sign-ups
The Burke County Recreation Department is still holding registration for youth baseball, softball and T-ball. Many league teams have begun practicing, and the league has a tentative regular-season start date of June 29. The following programs will field teams this year: Salem, Mull, Oak Hill, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Ray Childers, Valdese, W.A. Young, East Burke and New Dimensions. Signups are open to all county youth regardless of whether they attend one of those schools. T-ball is co-ed for ages 6 and under. Softball and baseball age divisions include pee wee (7-8), mighty mite (9-10), midget (11-12) and junior (13-14). Age cutoff is May 1 for T-ball and baseball and Jan. 1 for softball. Call 828-764-9090 for more details.
Morganton youth
baseball sign-ups
Registration is underway through June 19 for Morganton Recreation Department youth baseball for machine pitch (ages 7-8), minors (ages 9-10) and majors (ages 11-12). No T-ball will be held this year. The age cutoff date is Sept. 1 for all divisions. New players need to bring a copy of their birth certificate at registration. Cost is $30 for city residents and $40 for all others (multiple siblings discounted). The season is expected to start in late June or early July, and team rosters will each be smaller to encourage social distancing among participants. For more information, call 828-438-5350.
Morganton youth
softball sign-ups
Registration is underway through June 19 for Morganton Recreation Department youth softball for mighty mites (ages 9-10) and midgets (ages 11-12). No pee wee (age 8 and under) will be held this year. The age cutoff is Jan. 1, 2020 for all divisions. Cost is $30 for city residents and $40 for all others (multiple siblings discounted). The season is expected to start in late June or early July, and team rosters will each be smaller to encourage social distancing among participants. For more information, call 828-438-5350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.